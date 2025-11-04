While Dow Jones futures were down by 0.72% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 1.02%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Tuesday as investors exercised caution following a warning of a pullback from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley analysts, as well as hedge fund manager Michael Burry.

According to a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Burry’s hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, held a short position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) worth $912 million and $186.58 million in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) at the end of the third quarter (Q3).

Separately, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned of a pullback at an investment summit in Hong Kong, according to a CNBC report. “It’s likely there’ll be a 10 to 20% drawdown in equity markets sometime in the next 12 to 24 months,” he said.

At the same event, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick also warned of the possibility of a 10% to 15% drawdown, according to the report.

Futures Trade Lower

While Dow Jones futures were down by 0.72% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures declined 1.33%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index fell 1.38%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down by 1% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 1.31% on Tuesday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) declined 0.72%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory.

Asian Markets Negative

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a negative note, with the KOSPI declining the most at 2.43%, followed by the Nikkei 225 at 1.07%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.78%.

The Hang Seng index closed 0.73% lower, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.41%.

Stocks To Watch

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Palantir’s Q3 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations, with the company reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 on revenue of $1.18 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Stocktwits data. However, Palantir shares were down nearly 7% pre-market.

Palantir's Q3 earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations, with the company reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 on revenue of $1.18 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Stocktwits data. However, Palantir shares were down nearly 7% pre-market. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Sarepta shares were down nearly 40% pre-market on Tuesday after the company reported failure in the latest trial of its two muscular dystrophy drugs.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Norway's sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package over concerns about the size of the award and the lack of mitigation of key person risk. Tesla shares were down more than 2% pre-market. The company's China-made electric vehicle sales fell 9.9% year-on-year to 61,497 units in October, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), as reported by CnEVPost.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

