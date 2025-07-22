While Dow Jones futures were down 0.01% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.09%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a weak opening on Tuesday as investors exercise caution after the Trump administration said more tariff letters could be sent out before August 1, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

August 1 is the date when President Donald Trump’s tariff pause is set to expire, and the levies announced will take effect.

“You could have some more trade announcements,” Leavitt said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While Dow Jones futures were down 0.01% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures declined 0.23%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.14%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was down 0.09% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.22% on Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declining the most at 1.53%, followed by the KOSPI, which fell 1.29%, and the Nikkei 225, which closed 0.11% lower.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.62%, while the Hang Seng index closed 0.62% higher.

Stocks To Watch

General Motors Co. (GM): General Motors’ shares fell nearly 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session after the company projected higher exposure to President Trump’s tariffs in the second half of the year.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI): NXP Semiconductors' stock plummeted nearly 6% in Tuesday's pre-market trading session after the company's third-quarter guidance disappointed investors.

AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN): The company announced plans to invest $50 billion in the U.S. by 2030.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) are among the major companies scheduled to report their latest earnings on Tuesday.

