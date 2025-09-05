While Dow Jones futures declined 0.05% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.22%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a cautious opening on Friday as investors await the crucial August jobs report for better clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction. This is after the latest job openings report on Wednesday pointed to a softening in the labor market, with jobless claims rising to the highest levels since June.

While Dow Jones futures declined 0.05% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures gained 0.5%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.16%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.24% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.55% on Friday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Friday’s trading session on a positive note, with the Hang Seng index leading with gains of 1.45%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 1.22%, and the Shanghai Composite at 1.18%.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.94%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.13%.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla shares gained nearly 2% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company’s board proposed a new pay plan for its co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Broadcom’s shares gained nearly 9% pre-market after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. Broadcom reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 on revenue of $15.95 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $15.83 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Lululemon shares plunged nearly 19% after the company slashed its annual profit forecast due to weak U.S. demand and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): DocuSign’s shares surged 7% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company’s second-quarter (Q2) results beat expectations. DocuSign reported an EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $800 million, while analysts expected an EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $780 million, according to Stocktwits data.

