While Dow Jones futures were up 0.16% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.19%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Thursday ahead of the release of the consumer price index (CPI) report, days before the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) September meeting.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) report, released on Wednesday, showed a 0.1% decline in wholesale inflation for August, which was lower than Wall Street's estimates.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.2% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.31% on Thursday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.2% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.31% on Thursday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the Shanghai Composite leading with gains of 1.63%, followed by the Nikkei 225 index at 1.02%, the KOSPI at 0.89%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.09%.

The Hang Seng index declined 0.29%.

Stocks To Watch

Oracle Corp. (ORCL): Oracle shares surged nearly 1.5% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after a report by The Wall Street Journal stated that $300 billion out of the $455 billion remaining performance obligations (RPO) of the company was from OpenAI.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): Opendoor shares soared nearly 33% in Thursday's pre-market session after it named Shopify Inc.'s (SHOP) COO, Kaz Nejatian, as its new CEO. Co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu have also returned to the company's board, with Rabois being appointed as the chairman.

Klarna Group Plc. (KLAR): Klarna shares declined nearly 3% pre-market after making a strong debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, ending the day with gains of nearly 15%.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), The Kroger Co. (KR), and RH (RH) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.

