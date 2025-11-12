While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.14% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.35%.

The House of Representatives will vote on a key spending bill after it cleared a Senate vote on Monday.

Once the measure clears the House, the bill will be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Asian markets ended Wednesday's trading session on a largely positive note, with the KOSPI gaining the most at 1.06%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Wednesday after a key spending bill is set for a vote in the House of Representatives.

This comes after the Senate passed the bill in a vote on Monday. Once the measure clears the House, the bill will be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. Subsequently, it would bring an end to the U.S. government shutdown, which is the longest in history and currently in its 43rd day.

Futures Trade Higher

the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures gained 0.63%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index rose 0.13%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.27% at the time of writing. Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.54% on Wednesday morning, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.13%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian Markets Rise

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the KOSPI gaining the most at 1.06%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 0.86%, the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.58%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.33%.

The Shanghai Composite declined 0.07%.

Stocks To Watch

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): AMD shares were up 5% pre-market after CEO Lisa Su forecast a 60% jump in data center revenue at the company’s annual analyst day on Tuesday.

AMD shares were up 5% pre-market after CEO Lisa Su forecast a 60% jump in data center revenue at the company's annual analyst day on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. (OKLO): Oklo shares rose more than 2% after the company announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) had approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory. This overshadowed the company's third-quarter (Q3) miss, during which it reported a loss of $0.2 per share, compared to analyst estimates of a loss of $0.15 per share, according to Stocktwits data.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Nvidia shares rose nearly 1.5% pre-market after the company's key supplier, Foxconn, reported better-than-expected results in Q3. The firm is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry. Its Chairman expressed optimism about AI heading into 2026, according to a report by Bloomberg.

On Holding AG (ONON): On Holding's shares soared 10% pre-market after the Roger Federer-backed company raised its annual sales forecast for 2025. It now expects sales growth of 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, compared with the previously forecasted rise of at least 31%.

On Holding’s shares soared 10% pre-market after the Roger Federer-backed company raised its annual sales forecast for 2025. It now expects sales growth of 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, compared with the previously forecasted rise of at least 31%. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), and Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

