U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signed a framework with Japan to secure the supply of critical minerals and rare earths.

The U.S.-Japan agreement for rare earths comes days ahead of President Trump’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping. China had imposed controls on rare earth exports, while the Trump administration had threatened to impose “massive” tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

However, following a weekend meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials, trade tensions between the two countries have cooled.

Futures Trade Higher

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.11% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures edged up by 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures rose 0.06%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index declined 0.39%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) edged lower by 0.01% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.08% on Tuesday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.13%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Asian Markets Decline

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a negative note, with the KOSPI declining the most at 0.81%, followed by the Nikkei 225 index at 0.63%, and the Hang Seng at 0.4%.

The Shanghai Composite declined 0.22%, while the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index fell 0.16%.

Stocks To Watch

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will lay off nearly 14,000 corporate employees to become leaner and less bureaucratic. Amazon shares were up 0.55% in pre-market trading.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): NextEra Energy's shares were up more than 3% pre-market after it entered into a partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google to reopen the Duane Arnold Energy Center, a nuclear plant that was closed five years ago.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH): UnitedHealth's shares were up over 4% after its third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations. UnitedHealth reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 on revenue of $113.2 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $2.8 on revenue of $113.03 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): United Parcel Service shares were up more than 9% pre-market after its Q3 results beat Wall Street expectations. United Parcel Service reported EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $21.4 billion, while analysts expected an EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $20.84 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), Visa Inc. (V), and Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<