U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Thursday, after snapping a four-day winning streak on Wednesday amid growing criticism of President Donald Trump’s tax bill due to concerns of a ballooning fiscal deficit.

Tesla CEO and Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) former lead, Elon Musk, sharpened his criticism of President Trump’s tax bill, saying that if the deficit spending continues, no money will be left for anything other than interest payments.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office now expects the Trump tax bill to add $2.4 trillion to the fiscal deficit over the next decade, which is a downward revision from its previous estimate of $3.8 trillion.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.11% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures edged up by 0.05%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.03%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.08%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.12% on Thursday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.98% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Thursday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the KOSPI leading with gains of 1.47%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 1.06%, the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.26%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.80%.

The Shanghai Composite gained 0.23%, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.51%.

Stocks To Watch

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): The chipmaker is set to announce its results late on Thursday, with focus being on the company’s outlook on artificial intelligence (AI) demand.

Procter & Gamble (PG): The Tide detergent maker announced layoffs impacting 7,000 employees, or about 15% of its non-manufacturing workforce, over the next two years.

MongoDB (MDB): The software company's first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, and the firm raised its guidance for the fiscal year 2026.

Boeing Co. (BA): The aircraft maker will pay $1.1 billion in damages for two crashes involving the 737 Max jet, which killed 346 people.

PVH Corp. (PVH): The Calvin Klein owner slashed its fiscal year 2025 earnings forecast due to the impact of Trump's tariffs on its costs.

