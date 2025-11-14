The retail behemoth said that Furner was also elected to the company’s board, effective immediately.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Friday that its CEO Doug McMillon will retire from the company in January and will be succeeded by the retailer’s U.S. unit CEO John Furner, effective February 1, 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The retail behemoth said that Furner was also elected to the company’s board, effective immediately. Meanwhile, McMillon will remain on the board until the next annual shareholders’ meeting and help ensure a smooth transition.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<