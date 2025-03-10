DoorDash Stock Surges On S&P 500 Inclusion: Retail Sentiment Jumps

Read Full Article

Shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH) rose more than 6% in after-hours trading on Friday after the company’s imminent addition to the S&P 500, lifting retail sentiment.

DoorDash joins four other stocks that the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced as new entrants set to join by the end of the month.

The index is a benchmark to some of the largest companies by market capitalization, but the index has also changed criteria to select companies based on sector diversification and other parameters.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ one week ago. Message volume climbed to ‘high’ from ‘extremely low’



One bullish watcher was hopeful that institutions would now back the company with the inclusion, raising its value.

Another bullish commenter predicted a lockout rally was “incoming.”

For its most recent quarter, DoorDash’s earnings beat Wall Street expectations, with revenue for Q4 coming in at $2.87 billion, rising 25% year-on-year, beating consensus estimates of $2.85 billion.

Earnings per share stood at $0.33, below Wall Street estimates of $0.34. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by growth in its marketplace gross order value and advertising revenue growth.

For Q1, 2025, DoorDash sees Q1 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) between $550 million and $600 million. GOV is expected between $22.6 billion and $23 billion.

DoorDash stock is up 6.6% year-to-date.

