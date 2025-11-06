Revenue increased 27% in the third quarter, beating expectations.

The food delivery giant, which recently acquired Deliveroo, forecast Q4 EBITDA below expectations.

Stocktwits sentiment for DASH, however, climbed a level higher to the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

DoorDash, Inc. shares fell over 9% early premarket on Thursday, triggered by a softer operating profit outlook for the current quarter and a miss in adjusted EPS for the last quarter. Still, strong topline performance helped ease some concerns and supported optimism among retail investors.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned “extremely bullish” early Thursday, up from “bullish” a day earlier. User comments, however, were split: some viewed the stock’s recent decline as long overdue, while others saw it as an overreaction.

“This level seems to be an overreaction..ER are not a totally disaster…it has great potential and growth opportunities,” one bullish user posted.

Another indicated that there could be more downward pressure. “This after hours pop is short covering. Pros sold the news, then let shorts cover and will sell more on the pop. Maybe not tomorrow or Thursday but soon,” said this person.

The increased costs, as well as the addition of Deliveroo’s performance to DoorDash’s financial outlook for the first time, contributed to a muted fourth-quarter forecast for the group’s operating profit. DoorDash expects adjusted EBITDA to be $710 million to $810 million in Q4, missing analysts’ target of $802.7 million.

“While we expect cost efficiencies over time from operating a larger global business, we believe our largest opportunity to generate long-term returns at Deliveroo will come from investing in our people and product in order to generate better outcomes for consumers, merchants and Dashers,” DoorDash said. The company completed Deliveroo’s acquisition early last month.

For the third quarter, revenue increased 27% to $3.45 billion, beating expectations of $3.36 billion, while gross order value rose 25% to $25 billion, the strongest jump since mid-2023.

Gross order value for the fourth quarter is expected to be between $28.9 billion and $29.5 billion. Adjusted EPS was $0.55 in Q3, much lower than the $0.69 target.

As of the last close, the DASH stock has gained 42% so far this year.

