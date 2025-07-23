Trump recently called Bezos "terrific" and "a good guy" after Amazon reversed a plan to display tariff-related surcharges on its website.

President Donald Trump met with Amazon (AMZN) Chairman Jeff Bezos at the White House last week, according to a report by CNBC, although details of their discussions are not known.

The meeting between Trump and Bezos lasted for more than an hour, according to the report, which cited two people familiar with the matter.

A Gulfstream G700 private jet linked to Bezos landed in Dulles, Virginia, outside Washington, on July 14 before taking off the next day, according to Jack Sweeney, a programmer who tracks flight data from jets owned by Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and others, CNBC reported.

The meeting comes at a turbulent moment for consumer retail companies, including Amazon. Trump is keeping a close eye on companies raising product prices, ostensibly pressured by higher costs due to tariffs, which is a bad look for the Trump administration.

The relationship between Trump and Bezos has improved in Trump's second term; Trump recently called Bezos "terrific" and "a good guy" after Amazon reversed a plan to display tariff-related surcharges on its website.

Trump would often criticize Bezos during his first term, primarily due to the Amazon founder's ownership of The Washington Post.

Moreover, as Trump's relationship with Elon Musk soured recently, Bezos spoke with Trump on several occasions, and Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp even traveled to the White House, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier.

Bezos, who stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, is the world's third-richest man with a net worth of $249 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Amazon's shares held in the 'bearish' zone, unchanged from a week ago. AMZN stock is up 3.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<