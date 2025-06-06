Dollar Tree (DLTR) stock gained 9.1% on Thursday and all but reversed the slide in shares a day earlier after it warned of near-term profit pressure.

The stock posted its highest intraday gains since Mar. 27, as investors readjusted their positioning.

Several analysts offered upbeat commentary on the discount retailer's earnings report, reaffirming their view that the company is well-positioned to navigate tariff headwinds and deliver strong growth in the second half of the year.

Morgan Stanley and Truist Securities raised their price targets for Dollar Tree shares, while JPMorgan upgraded the stock to 'Overweight' from 'Neutral' and increased its target.

Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, 15 have 'hold' ratings on the stock, and 11 have 'buy' or higher ratings, according to Koyfin data. One rates the stock a 'strong sell.' The average price target of the analysts is $95.71.

On Wednesday, Dollar Tree gave a downbeat forecast for operational income in the ongoing second quarter. However, it maintained its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, signaling a return of momentum in the second half of the year, partly due to various tariff mitigation efforts.

The shares dropped 8.4% on Wednesday.

Evercore ISI said Dollar Tree is showing resilience against tariffs, leveraging solid merchandising strategies to maintain momentum, according to The Fly.

Piper Sandler sees tariff mitigation efforts in the second half of the year to keep the tariff impact for the year neutral.

On Stocktwits, as of early Friday, the retail sentiment had climbed a notch higher in the 'extremely bullish' territory from the previous day.

DLTR sentiment and message volume as of June 6 | Source: Stocktwits

"Looks like traders are now realizing how ridiculous, and how ridiculously overwrought, today's selloff was," a user said.

DLTR stock is up 29.2% year-to-date, compared to the 3.4% rise in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP).

