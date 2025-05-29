The stock is showing continued technical weakness after breaking down from an "M" pattern, according to SEBI-registered investment advisor Financial Independence.

At the time of writing, Dixon Technologies shares were trading at ₹14,741.00, down ₹75.00 or 0.5% on the day.

The advisor noted that the stock has consistently declined from recent highs and is now testing a critical support zone around ₹14,600.

If this level fails to hold, the next demand zones are seen near ₹14,000 and ₹13,200. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 39, signaling weak momentum.

Financial Independence added that to regain strength, Dixon must reclaim the ₹15,500 level, which may serve as a new support base.

Until then, downward pressure could persist.

Despite technical weakness, the advisor maintained that Dixon's fundamentals remain strong, backed by growth in electronics manufacturing and supportive PLI incentives.

Financial Independence said the stock could offer potential for medium-term investors if signs of reversal emerge.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 18.2% so far in 2025.

