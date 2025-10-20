From IDFC First Bank to Coal India, analyst’s top Diwali picks aim to balance long-term growth with stability, offering a ready-made portfolio for Samvat 2082.

As investors gear up for Diwali Muhurat trading on Tuesday, SEBI-registered analyst Wealth Wishers identified five festive stock picks for Samvat 2082

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Traditionally, investors and traders buy something on this day as a sign of prosperity and positive beginnings.

In this spirit, the analyst picked five themed stock ideas, one for each day of the Diwali festival, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. These include IDFC First Bank, Galaxy Surfactants, Titan, Dodla Dairy, and Coal India. Together, these five names create a balanced ‘Diwali Basket’ suitable for the new Samvat 2082.

Dhanteras: IDFC First Bank

Theme: Wealth & Financial Strength

Wealth Wishers highlighted that IDFC First Bank has emerged as one of India’s most efficiently managed private banks under the leadership of V Vaidyanathan. Known for innovation, the bank continues to focus on retail loan growth and technology-driven banking.

Recently, the bank raised around ₹7,500 crore through private placement from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, showcasing strong institutional confidence.

The management even saved ₹1 crore in merchant banking fees. In risks, they advised monitoring the rising NPAs in the microfinance segment.

Roop Chaudas: Galaxy Surfactants

Theme: Beauty & Consistency

The second pick is this leading specialty chemicals manufacturer supplying key ingredients to FMCG giants such as HUL, P&G, Colgate, L’Oréal, and Dabur. Around 56% of revenue comes from exports, serving over 1,500 clients across 80 countries.

According to the analyst, margin pressures from fixed price contracts, rising raw material costs, and demand impact from U.S. tariff issues weigh on the performance.

If input cost pressures normalize, Galaxy Surfactants remains a high-quality long-term compounder.

Diwali: Titan Company

Theme: Prosperity & Trust

Wealth Wishers said that no festival of lights is complete without gold, and in the stock market, Titan shines the brightest. A part of the Tata Group, Titan has established itself as a leader in jewelry, watches, and eyewear.

With consistent revenue and earnings growth, strong brand recall, and expanding digital and retail presence across India, Titan remains a steady compounding stock and a long-term wealth creator, making it ideal for festive portfolios.

Govardhan Puja: Dodla Dairy

Theme: Nourishment & Expansion

Dodla Dairy is one of South India’s leading organized dairy players with a strong presence in milk and milk products. With GST on dairy products reduced to 0 to 5%, the company stands to benefit in this price-sensitive category.

Dodla recently acquired Osam Dairy for ₹271 crore, expanding its reach into West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Overall, Dodla Dairy remains a promising growth story in the Indian dairy sector.

Bhai Dooj: Coal India

Theme: Stability & Reliability

Coal India, a Maharatna PSU, has been a consistent dividend-paying company for the last decade — often distributing dividends 2–3 times a year, ranging from ₹15–₹25 per share. The company’s expansion into rare earth materials adds a new growth dimension, aligning with India’s strategic push for mineral self-reliance, the analyst noted.

According to them, Coal India represents a stable and defensive pick for investors seeking income and safety.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the SEBI-registered analyst/advisor mentioned in the article, and are not endorsed by Stocktwits. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<