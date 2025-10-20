The stock is consolidating near key resistance, showing signs of accumulation and renewed buying.

As markets prepare for Diwali Muhurat trading, SEBI-registered analyst Financial Independence flagged Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) as one of their Diwali Muhurat trading pick for 2025.

The analyst sees the travel-tech stock in a strong uptrend, with technical patterns hinting at a potential breakout and up to 30% upside from current levels.

Ixigo: Technical trends

They noted a strong uptrend with consolidation below resistance on its weekly charts. Ixigo stock has rallied sharply from its 2025 lows near ₹120.

The stock recently faced resistance near ₹329–₹330, which aligned with a short-term supply zone.The analyst said that multiple rejections at that level indicate profit booking, but higher lows continue to form, which is a sign of trend strength and accumulation.

Volumes have picked up again in recent weeks, supporting renewed buying interest. And the chart structure currently resembles a bullish flag or minor consolidation before breakout.

How to play Ixigo stock?

According to Financial Independence, Ixigo stock is taking strong support near ₹300, showing early signs of recovery. If ₹275 holds, it can act as a solid base for the next leg up.

On the upside, they identified immediate resistance around ₹330, and believe that a breakout above ₹340 could start a new rally.Once that happens, short-term targets of ₹365 and even ₹415–₹420 look possible, which suggests nearly 30% upside from current levels.

They added that RSI and volume both confirm healthy bullish strength rather than exhaustion. The pattern resembles a pause within a larger bull run, not distribution.

However, Financial Independence also cautioned that a failure to hold ₹300 on weekly closing could lead to deeper retests toward ₹275. They advised traders to avoid chasing the breakout, with ideal entries near ₹300–₹310 zones and risk defined below ₹275.

Ixigo: What is the retail mood on Stocktwits?

Data on Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment has been ‘bearish’ for a week amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Ixigo shares have rallied nearly 100% so far this year (YTD).

