The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday announced a major leadership transition, appointing Josh D’Amaro as its next Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment will be effective at Disney’s annual meeting on March 18. It will see D’Amaro succeed longtime CEO Robert A. Iger. The Board also plans to formally add D’Amaro as a director immediately following the meeting, completing a carefully orchestrated succession plan.

Insider’s Rise To The Top Role

As Chairman of Disney Experiences, D’Amaro has led the company’s largest business segment, generating $36 billion in annual revenue in the fiscal year 2025 and managing 185,000 employees globally.

Under his leadership, landmark attractions such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Avengers Campus, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway were launched, with upcoming projects including Monsters, Inc., Avatar, Cars, and Disney Villains-themed expansions.

During his 28-year tenure at Disney, he has driven the company’s most extensive expansion of theme parks and immersive experiences. The transition also includes Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, who has been named President and Chief Creative Officer.

Following the announcement, Disney’s stock traded over 1% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

Iger’s Legacy

Iger has mentored both D’Amaro and Walden throughout the succession process. He will continue as a Senior Advisor and board member until his retirement at the end of 2026.

Since returning to leadership in 2022, Iger has guided Disney through industry disruption, restructuring the company, and implementing four strategic priorities: enhancing studio output, achieving streaming profitability, solidifying ESPN’s digital presence, and accelerating growth in Disney Experiences.

D’Amaro’s appointment concludes a multi-year, Board-led succession planning process initiated in January 2023.

DIS stock has declined by 8% in the last 12 months.

