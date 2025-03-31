user
user icon

Disney In Crosshairs Of Trump Administration As FCC Opens Investigation Into DEI Practices: Retail’s Bearish

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said he wanted to ensure that “Disney ends any and all discriminatory initiatives in substance, not just name.”

Disney In Crosshairs Of Trump Administration As FCC Opens Investigation Into DEI Practices: Retail’s Bearish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. (DIS), which was under the scanner of the Florida state’s scanner over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is once again in the spotlight as Federal Communications Chair (FCC) Brendan Carr has recommended opening an investigation into the company’s inclusion practices.

In  a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Carr said he asked FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to open an investigation into Disney and its ABC Network for violating “FCC equal employment opportunity regulations by promoting invidious forms of [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) DEI discrimination.”

The FCC chair said the move comes despite recent reports that Mouse Kingdom has walked back on some of its DEI programs as he wanted to ensure that “Disney ends any and all discriminatory initiatives in substance, not just name.” 

“For another, I want to determine whether Disney’s actions—whether ongoing or recently ended—complied at all times with applicable FCC regulations,” he added.

He noted that despite starting out a century ago as an “iconic” company, churning out programming and box office successes," Disney got embroiled in controversy surrounding its DEI policies. 

Carr said, “I am concerned that ABC and its parent company have been or may still be promoting invidious forms of DEI in a manner that does not comply with FCC regulations.”

Citing an anecdote of DEI practices, Carr said a Disney employee described the company’s decision to launch what would amount to racially-segregated affinity groups and spaces.

The company also publicly launched a “Reimagine Tomorrow” initiative and implemented mandatory “Inclusion Standards” across ABC, requiring that “50 percent of regular and recurring characters” be drawn from “underrepresented groups,” he added.

Carr said the standards have ensured hiring of 50% or more writers, directors, crew, and vendors were selected based on group identity and that executive bonuses may also have been tied to DEI “performance.”

Sentiment toward Disney stock among retailers on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ (32/100), and the message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’

Screenshot 2025-03-30 at 9.16.03 PM.png DIS Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:49 p.m. ET on March 30 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Bearish watchers based their sentiment on what they alleged to be the company’s “anti-American” and “racist and hateful” activities.

Disney ended Friday’s session down 2.37% to $98.07 amid the broader market weakness due to macro concerns. It has lost about 12% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sunnova Energy Stock In Focus On Adoption Of Tax Asset Preservation Plan: Retail Remains Bearish

Sunnova Energy Stock In Focus On Adoption Of Tax Asset Preservation Plan: Retail Remains Bearish

Lululemon Stock Records Worst Drop In A Year After Analysts Lower Price Targets On Weak Outlook: Retail Investors Bearish

Lululemon Stock Records Worst Drop In A Year After Analysts Lower Price Targets On Weak Outlook: Retail Investors Bearish

UPS Stock Extends Decline Amid Tariff Uncertainties, Retail Sees More Downside On Weak Demand Outlook

UPS Stock Extends Decline Amid Tariff Uncertainties, Retail Sees More Downside On Weak Demand Outlook

Palantir Analyst Optimistic As Army Halts In-House Data Platform Plans Indefinitely: Retail's Mixed

Palantir Analyst Optimistic As Army Halts In-House Data Platform Plans Indefinitely: Retail's Mixed

Grayscale Avalanche ETF Filing Fails To Lift AVAX Token As Crypto Markets Drop – Retail’s Divided

Grayscale Avalanche ETF Filing Fails To Lift AVAX Token As Crypto Markets Drop – Retail’s Divided

Recent Stories

Durga Digital Print Saree Designs for Navratri 2025 iwh

Navratri 2025: Durga Digital Print Saree Designs for Festive Look

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world gcw

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri AJR

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

Test Your IQ With These Tricky Brain Teasers and Math Puzzles iwh

How sharp is your IQ? Answer these 8 tricky brain puzzles!

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS] NTI

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon