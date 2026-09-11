Regulatory scrutiny adds to Disney’s challenges as it seeks to rebuild investor confidence.

FCC equal-time rules prompted Disney-run ABC to move Kimmel’s Talarico interview to YouTube.

Disney faces an early review of its ABC station licenses amid an escalating dispute with the FCC.

Strong streaming and parks results are offset by weaker sports profit and pressure on traditional TV, according to Disney’s Q3 report.

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has accused the Federal Communications Commission and the Trump administration of pressuring broadcasters to restrict political speech after an interview with Democratic Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was pulled from his show and moved to YouTube.

Kimmel said Wednesday that ABC was concerned the interview could trigger the FCC’s equal-time rules, which require broadcasters to provide opposing candidates comparable airtime. Late-night and talk-show interviews have historically benefited from an exemption for news programming, but the Republican-led FCC said in January that programs deemed “motivated by partisan purposes” may not qualify.

“Now that he’s president, his FCC has threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network, ABC, our affiliates, our local stations,” Kimmel said, noting that he interviewed Donald Trump when Trump was a presidential candidate without facing similar restrictions.

DIS stock rose 0.4% in Friday’s premarket session. As of the previous close, it had gained a mere 0.5% this year.

Kimmel’s Run-In With The Administration

The dispute is the latest chapter in Kimmel’s increasingly contentious relationship with the Trump administration and the FCC.

Last year, ABC temporarily suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Kimmel’s comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk triggered backlash from Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Carr urged broadcasters to stop airing the show or risk regulatory consequences, while Disney suspended it for six days before bringing Kimmel back following a backlash over free-speech concerns.

The FCC has since ordered an early review of Disney’s eight company-owned ABC station licenses, a highly unusual move, while also scrutinizing political content on ABC’s The View. Disney sued the FCC in August, arguing that the agency is improperly using its regulatory authority to influence editorial decisions.

Disney Pushes For Turnaround

The pressure comes as Disney itself works to revive investor confidence. Disney shares were down about 6.3% year to date.

Disney’s latest earnings showed progress in streaming and its parks business, but also highlighted challenges across the entertainment giant.

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 7% to $25.2 billion, while adjusted earnings jumped 28%, helped by strong performances from “Toy Story 5,” Disney+ and its parks. But sports profit fell 17%, while Disney continues to navigate the long-term decline of traditional television.

The Kimmel dispute therefore puts another layer of pressure on Disney as it attempts to balance its entertainment brands, regulators, affiliates and investors while navigating an increasingly polarized U.S. media landscape.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for DIS was ‘bearish’ on Friday, unchanged over the week.

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