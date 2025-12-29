JPMorgan estimates a potential acquisition value of $25 to $35 per share if a deal materializes.

A potential DigitalBridge takeover is garnering attention on Wall Street. JPMorgan analyst Richard Choe said that although DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has surfaced in merger speculation before, the report that SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) is in talks to acquire the data center and digital infrastructure assets investment firm carries more weight.

Choe pointed to SoftBank’s long-standing focus on AI, data centers, and advanced computing as signals that discussions are likely more than preliminary, according to TheFly.

Softbank-DigitalBridge Deal?

According to a Bloomberg report, the two companies are engaging in late-stage negotiations but have not signed a binding contract, and specifics, including the timeline and financial terms, remain fluid.

Based on JPMorgan’s analysis, DigitalBridge could command a meaningful premium if a transaction materializes. The firm estimates a potential buyout value of roughly $28 per share using its 2026 projections.

Looking further ahead, Choe outlined a higher valuation band, suggesting prices could stretch into the low-to-mid $30s per share under more aggressive 2027 assumptions. Taking multiple scenarios into account, JPMorgan outlined a broad acquisition window of $25-$35 per share.

What’s The Retail Mood On Stocktwits?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DigitalBridge stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ levels in 24 hours.

DBRG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:15 a.m. ET on Dec. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Strategic Rationale

According to the report, the potential purchase is aligned with SoftBank’s ongoing strategy to deepen its footprint in the backbone of the AI economy: data centers, fiber networks, and edge computing.

RBC Capital increased its price target for DigitalBridge to $23 in December, citing possible merger or acquisition activity involving the company and updates to how peers are valued.

RBC added that the market’s recent response does not fully reflect DigitalBridge’s underlying worth, given its strong exposure to growing demand for AI-focused data centers.

DigitalBridge oversees about $108 billion in infrastructure assets for investors and operates offices throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

DBRG stock has gained over 23% year-to-date.

