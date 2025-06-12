The company and its shareholders sold 32 million shares at $27 per share. The IPO price was slightly higher than the earlier marketed range of $24 to $26 per share.

Chime Financial (CHYM) raised $864 million in an upsized offering ahead of the digital lender’s Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan were the lead book-running managers for the offering.

Chime would be valued at $11.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, including shares from options and stock that underwriters may buy in the future.

According to a Reuters report, the company's last funding round, which took place in 2021, valued it at $25 billion. Private equity firm General Atlantic and investment firm ICONIQ are some of its shareholders.

Through its partnerships with different banks, Chime offers customers online checking and savings accounts, as well as a range of other financial products.

According to its filings, Chime had 8.6 million active members as of March 31 and logged an average revenue per active member of $251 in the first quarter.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (100/100) territory, while chatter was also ‘extremely high.'

The company, which will begin trading under the ticker “CHYG,” delayed its IPO at the beginning of the year amid tariff concerns.

However, the strong debuts of stablecoin issuer Circle and aerospace firm Voyager have suggested that investor appetite might have grown again.

“We will see what happens tomorrow with Chime, if it pops, many will see Sofi as undervalued,” one user said.

“Once $CHYM IPOs tomorrow, Sofi should get some recognition as it's still undervalued. I'm not even sure that Chime will show profitability on their first earnings,” said another.

According to a CNBC report, the company's revenue in the latest quarter has risen 32% from a year earlier to $518.7 million. Its net income dekk to $12.9 million from $15.9 million from a year earlier.

