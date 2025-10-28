Short seller Hunterbrook stated that at least 13 G7 users have died since the device launched in 2023.

Dexcom (DXCM) shares slipped in midday trade on Tuesday after short seller Hunterbrook reported three additional deaths linked to the company’s G7 continuous glucose monitor.

DXCM’s stock fell nearly 2.5%, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Hunterbrook first disclosed its short position in September, citing inaccurate G7 readings that allegedly sent patients to ICUs or led to worse outcomes.

The short seller said the new deaths were documented in the FDA’s Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database, which tracks adverse events involving medical devices. It noted that while the reports do not necessarily prove the device caused the deaths, they help regulators and manufacturers flag potential risks.

Hunterbook highlighted that one report described a 69-year-old man whose G7 sensor failed to provide readings, and a second involved a patient using the G7 with an automated insulin pump, whose inaccurate reading may have contributed to fatal ketoacidosis. The third report cited a woman who relied on the G7’s receiver alarms, which had been recalled days earlier for failing to sound properly.

