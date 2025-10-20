Several customers of Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were reportedly unable to check in or access their reservation-related information due to an Amazon Web Services outage.

United Airlines said that the company’s website was up and running after a brief system outage.

Amazon Web Services impacted several online platform’s including the e-commerce giant’s website, as well as Gmail, Signal, and Snapchat.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines reportedly witnessed website outages on Monday, with travellers unable to access check-in options or reservations made following an outage of Amazon Web Services that impacted several online portals.

“We’re currently facing some system issues,” United said in a reply to a customer on X around 4:53 a.m. ET.

What Are The Airlines Saying?

As per a post on X, United said it was currently updating its systems, and the technology teams were working to resolve the issues. “While we don’t have a confirmed timeline yet, we recommend checking back periodically for updates,” United said.

There has been no official confirmation from Delta yet. The CNBC report noted that the company did not immediately respond to its request for a comment.

Has The Issue Been Resolved?

In responses to users on X, United noted that the issue has been resolved. “Apologies for the inconvenience caused by system maintenance. All systems are now up and running,” the airline said.

