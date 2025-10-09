In an interview with CNBC, Bastian noted that the airline has not experienced “any impacts at all” resulting from the shutdown but said a quick resolution was needed.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) CEO Ed Bastian reportedly stated that, despite a federal government shutdown, the airline’s operations were running smoothly.

In an interview with CNBC, Bastian noted that Delta has not experienced “any impacts at all” resulting from the shutdown but said a quick resolution was needed. The report added that during the shutdown, over 13,000 U.S. flights were delayed this week, with many of the delays resulting from shortages in air traffic controllers.

