Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) shares were down nearly 3% during midday trading on Wednesday after the airlines were reportedly sued by customers who claimed that they had paid more money to sit in "window" seats but were given seats next to a blank wall.

According to a Reuters report, United saw a proposed class action filed against it in San Francisco federal court, while one was filed against Delta in the Brooklyn, New York federal court. The proposed class actions were claiming millions of dollars of damages for more than one million passengers at each carrier, the report added.

Retail sentiment on Delta remained unchanged in the ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

DAL sentiment and message volume August 20, 2025, as of 1:50 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

As per the Reuters report, the complaints noted that some Boeing 737, Boeing 757, and Airbus A321 planes contain seats that would typically have windows. However, these seats do not have windows due to the placement of air conditioning ducts and other components.

The passengers added in the class action that Delta and United do not let the customers know about such seats during the booking process, the report said. It added that people book the window seats for various reasons, including fear of flying or motion sickness, or to get extra light, among others.

Retail sentiment on United Airlines was unchanged and remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to Stocktwits data.

UAL sentiment and message volume August 20, 2025, as of 1:55 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

The Reuters report noted that customers can use third-party websites such as SeatGuru to find details on specific seats, including those without windows. The report, citing Carter Greenbaum, a lawyer whose firm filed the two lawsuits, said usage of other websites to find such information doesn't excuse Delta's and United's conduct.

Delta stock has gained nearly 47% in the last 12 months, and United shares have jumped 137% in the same period.

