Delta Airlines Flight Crash-Lands In Canada, Leaves 18 Injured: Retail Sentiment Turns Bearish

The Pearson Airport said on X that the aircraft, arriving from Minneapolis, was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members, and all of them were accounted for.

Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

A Delta Airlines plane crash-landed and flipped upside down in Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, injuring 18 passengers.

The airport said on X that Delta flight 4819, arriving from Minneapolis, was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members, and all of them were accounted for.

A Reuters report said that three suffered critical injuries, including a child.

The airline said that the incident involving a CRJ-900 aircraft occurred at 2.15 p.m. Eastern time, and the flight was operated by its wholly-owned subsidiary Endeavor Air.

Videos on social media and television news channels showed the aircraft lying belly up on snow, with the fire crew hosing water over the plane.

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the incident took place near the intersection of Runway 23 and Runway 15.

Flight operations at the airport, the busiest in Canada, remained suspended for about two and a half hours.

The CEO of the Pearson Airport, Deborah Flint, told reporters that three other runways began operation at 5 p.m. local time while the two affected runways would remain closed for investigations.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada would be leading the investigation.

According to data from the Meteorological Service of Canada, the windspeed at the airport was 51 km/h (32 mp/h) with gusts of 65 km/h close to the time of the incident.

Over the weekend, the airport had received over 22 cm of snowfall following a snowstorm in the Toronto area.

Delta canceled all flights to and from Pearson Airport for the remainder of the evening.

The Delta unit Endeavor is the world’s largest operator of CRJ-900 aircraft. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries acquired the CRJ Series aircraft program from Canada’s Bombardier in 2020.

Retail sentiment about Delta on Stocktwits fell to the ‘extremely bearish’ (6/100) territory from ‘neutral’(50/100) a day ago, while retail chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’

DAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:52 p.m. ET on Feb. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits DAL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:52 p.m. ET on Feb. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

In January, an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter, resulting in the deaths of all 67 aboard the two aircraft.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

