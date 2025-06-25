The stock has not closed below the previous week’s level for 10 consecutive weeks, according to the analyst, who highlighted multiple technical confirmations.

Shares of Delhivery jumped nearly 3% on Wednesday after the logistics company announced the expansion of its Chandigarh Gateway Hub, with an increase in storage capacity by 30%, and enhanced automation for processing shipments.

The expanded facility will feature new automation systems, rooftop solar panels and water reuse infrastructure to aid in operational efficiency and sustainability.

SEBI-registered analyst Aditya Thukral said shares of Delhivery have been exhibiting a rounding bottom pattern, which has bullish implications.

He noted that the stock has just started an uptrend where the short-term trend remains positive with prices staying above short-term exponential moving averages, along with the exhibition of higher highs and higher lows on shorter time frames.

Thukral said that on May 19, a gap-up was witnessed, which now looks like a breakaway gap alongside the recording of the highest volume day in its trading history.

He said that after the gap, prices have been consolidating and another breakout was witnessed on June 24, 2025, with rising volumes. He also pointed to a falling trendline breakout on price charts as well as on 14-period RSI, which he said gives further bullish confirmation.

Thukral noted the formation of a classic bullish morning star pattern on monthly charts, with the third candle recording the highest volume. He said the price action remained positive with prices not closing below the previous week since the last 10 weeks.

According to Thukral, the stock held support at ₹340 after the breakaway gap, which he said now holds the highest significance.

He added there are minor resistances around ₹400, and a break of major resistances at ₹447.65 will completely change the long-term outlook for the stock.

Thukral recommended buying Delhivery stock at the current price of ₹377 with a stop-loss at ₹340 on a daily closing basis and targets of ₹435 in the next 4–6 weeks.

The stock has risen 11.5% so far in 2025.

