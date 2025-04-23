The analyst firm said it reduced the price-to-earnings multiple for the retail stocks it covers by 20.4% to reflect uncertainty around the impact of tariffs.

Investment firm Williams Trading lowered its price target on Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) as part of reductions across its retail coverage, the Fly reported.

The analyst cut the target to $140 from $260 and maintained its 'Buy' rating. Decker shares closed 2% lower at $10.355 on Monday.

Williams Trading said it reduced the price-to-earnings multiple for the retail stocks it covers by 20.4% to reflect uncertainty around the impact of tariffs on margins, pricing, and demand.

It is likely that all the companies in its coverage either do not provide forward guidance or withdraw forward guidance, it added.

The firm's checks suggest that the additional 145% tariff on goods from China has frozen product shipments to the U.S., challenging sales and margin opportunities for brands that rely on China for their products.

Deckers sells footwear and sports products under brands such as UGG, HOKA, and Teva and relies on imports from China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia, among other countries.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock was 'bearish', unchanged from the previous day.

DECK sentiment and message volume as of April 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user noted that some retail stocks rallied on Monday due to rumors that a trade deal with Vietnam was in the works.

Deckers shares are down nearly 50% year to date.

