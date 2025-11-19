The bank said that the partnership will see Beckham promote Bank of America’s sports portfolio, including brands and events, to drive progress.

The bank said that the partnership will see Beckham promote Bank of America’s entire sports partnership portfolio, which includes brands and events to drive progress.

In 2026 and beyond, Bank of America will be supporting major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup 26 and the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, among others.

The global sports program “Sports with Us” builds on Bank of America's extensive sports partnerships, delivering long-term investment in programs across the U.S.

