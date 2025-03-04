Dave Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens

Its quarterly net revenue was $100.9 million compared with $73.2 million a year earlier. Wall Street expected the company to report $95.27 million in revenue.

Dave Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Mood Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Dave Inc (DAVE) shares rose 5.2% in extended trading on Monday after the fintech company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $29.6 million, or $2.04 per share, while Wall Street expected the company to post $0.42 per share, according to FinChat data.

Its quarterly net revenue was $100.9 million compared with $73.2 million a year earlier. Wall Street expected the company to report $95.27 million in revenue.

Dave reported a net income of $16.8 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with a profit of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said its new members rose 12% to 766,000 compared to the same period last year.

The company’s monthly transacting members rose 17% to 2.5 million during the fourth quarter.

Dave projected 2025 revenue in the range of $415 million and $435 million. Wall Street expects it to post $408.5 million.

“Given our growth trajectory, strong variable margins and the scalability of our business model, we expect to drive another record year of performance in 2025,” Chief Financial Officer Kyle Beilman said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ (63/100) territory from ‘bearish’(38/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘high.’

DAVE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:30 a.m. ET on March 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits DAVE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:30 a.m. ET on March 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Dave stock has more than quadrupled.

Last year, the U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint against Dave, alleging that the company misled consumers by falsely advertising its cash advances and adding hidden fees. The government also accused the company of misrepresenting the use of customer tips.

Dave had said that most of the allegations were incorrect and vowed to defend itself.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Sinks As Q4 Revenue Plunges 30%, But Retail Clings To Profit Swing

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Sinks As Q4 Revenue Plunges 30%, But Retail Clings To Profit Swing

Intrepid Potash Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Intrepid Potash Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Okta Stock Rips Aftermarket On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Sentiment Soars

Okta Stock Rips Aftermarket On Q4 Beat, Better-Than-Expected Guidance: Retail Sentiment Soars

New Fortress Energy Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Optimism Grows

New Fortress Energy Stock Rises After-Hours On Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Optimism Grows

Recent Stories

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office SRI

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try gcw

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar's elegant light saree looks you can try

Deva OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller film online NTI

Deva OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller film online

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Walgreens Stock Jumps After-Hours On Report Of $10B Buyout By Sycamore, Retail Feverishly Weighs Fair Price

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Sinks As Q4 Revenue Plunges 30%, But Retail Clings To Profit Swing

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Sinks As Q4 Revenue Plunges 30%, But Retail Clings To Profit Swing

Recent Videos

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon