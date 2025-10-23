Moving to Philadelphia will help position Datavault closer to East Coast tech hubs.

The company launched its Center for AI and Quantum Computing Excellence in Georgia.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) announced on Thursday that it is relocating its headquarters to downtown Philadelphia as part of its growth strategy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These moves come after developments such as partnering with Max International AG for a Swiss Digital Real-World Asset Exchange and acquiring NYIAX, along with its Nasdaq-linked intellectual property, supporting the planned launch of the International Elements Exchange in New York.

Proximity To Tech Hubs

“This move positions us at the heart of innovation and talent in the Northeastern sector of the United States, enabling deeper customer service through proximity to East Coast tech hubs”. - Nathaniel Bradley, CEO, Datavault AI.

Following the update, Datavault AI stock traded over 7% higher by Thursday mid-morning. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

New Innovation Hubs Across The U.S.

Datavault AI has also launched its Center for AI and Quantum Computing Excellence in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The company plans to tap into local academic talent from Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia to push forward innovations in quantum computing and AI.

The hiring drive is active for AI engineers, blockchain developers, and systems integration experts to support this rapid expansion. The company’s Beaverton, Oregon, facility will continue operating to support WiSA Engineering, Datavault AI’s growth teams, and Pacific Rim sales and customer service.

The firm has opened a Quantum Computing & Digital Twin Embassy in London’s Knightsbridge district to boost European partnerships focused on tokenized assets and AI-driven monetization strategies.

Datavault AI stock has gained over 13% in 2025 and over 33% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<