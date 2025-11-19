In a post on X, Ives expressed optimism about the AI bellwether’s upcoming earnings report and its CEO, Jensen Huang.

Ives said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang occupies a uniquely privileged position to comment on surging demand for AI hardware.

Nvidia is expected to report third-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, proclaimed on Wednesday that NVIDIA Inc. (NVDA) is the sole company forming the foundation for the AI revolution, ahead of the chip giant’s earnings.

“In a nutshell there is one company in the world that is the foundation for the AI Revolution and that is Nvidia,” Ives said in the post.

Big Bet on Enterprise AI

Ives stated that Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang occupies a uniquely privileged position to observe and comment on surging demand for enterprise-grade AI hardware.

Nvidia has a dominant architecture and a large developer ecosystem. Its long-standing relationships with cloud providers give Nvidia a competitive edge that few rivals can match, especially in the enterprise AI space.

