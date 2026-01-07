The deal includes $300 million in D-Wave common stock and $250 million in cash.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) announced on Wednesday that it will acquire Quantum Circuits Inc. in a $550 million deal, combining their expertise in different branches of quantum computing to boost the development of next-generation systems.

The deal includes $300 million in D-Wave common stock and $250 million in cash.

Quantum Strength

Quantum Circuits is a specialist in error-corrected superconducting gate-model systems, and, together with D-Wave’s commercial annealing quantum computers, the two parties aim to shorten the timeline to a fully error-corrected, scalable gate-model quantum computer.

“Fault-tolerant error-corrected quantum computing is within our reach, and this acquisition is expected to significantly speed up the timeline.” -Rob Schoelkopf, chief scientist and co-founder, Quantum Circuits

D-Wave Quantum stock inched 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

Combined Expertise

D-Wave will merge its experience in scalable superconducting processor control and cloud-based quantum computing with Quantum Circuits’ dual-rail gate-model technology, which features built-in error detection to enable higher-quality qubits and lower physical requirements.

The companies expect the first combined system to be available by 2026, marking a major step in commercial gate-model quantum computing.

“Together with Quantum Circuits, we expect that D-Wave will leapfrog the industry, bringing gate-model products and services to market in 2026 and rapidly progressing our dual-platform strategy of delivering annealing and gate-model systems to address customers’ full breadth of computational problems,” said Alan Baratz, CEO, D-Wave

Quantum computing is viewed as a foundational technology for solving complex problems beyond the reach of conventional systems.

QBTS stock has gained over 227% in the past 12 months.

