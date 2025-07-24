A potential railroad merger has sparked retail interest in railroad stocks following The Wall Street Journal's report that Union Pacific is considering acquiring Norfolk Southern.

CSX Corp (CSX) CEO Joe Hinrichs said on Wednesday that the railroad operator is open to “all opportunities” to expand its business, as speculation surrounding a potential megamerger in the industry continues to intensify.

“There's an opportunity for us to continue to work together in this industry to serve customers better, to properly grow the business, and to compete with trucks on a broader scale,” Hinrichs said in a conference call with analysts. “We welcome all opportunities that would allow us to deliver value for our shareholders, drive pro-growth, and serve our customers better."

A probable railroad merger has fueled retail interest in railroad stocks after The Wall Street Journal reported that Union Pacific was considering acquiring Norfolk Southern, potentially creating a $200 billion coast-to-coast railroad giant. However, the report stated that talks were in the early stages and a deal might not ultimately materialize.

Separately, Reuters reported earlier this week that CSX was speaking with investment bankers. Analysts on Wall Street have also refused to rule out the possibility of a merger between Union Pacific and CSX.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

CSX stock gained 1.8% in premarket trading on Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, which topped estimates of $0.42 per share, while its revenue came slightly below Wall Street’s expectations.

The last major deal in the industry was the $29 billion merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. While Trump’s White House has been friendlier to large mergers compared to the previous Biden administration, the sheer size of the company, as well as the involvement of unions, will likely raise questions about the future of the potential deal.

CSX stock has gained 7.4% this year.

