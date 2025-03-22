Annual health checkup: 5 must-do tests to spot diseases early

Read Full Article

For a healthy life, it is also important for the body to remain healthy. But due to today's hectic life and wrong eating habits, we can fall prey to many diseases, which we do not even know about on time. Therefore, getting a medical checkup done once a year is beneficial for health. These tests help you avoid many serious diseases and identify them quickly. Amira Shah is telling that apart from liver, kidney, blood sugar tests, there are 5 such tests, which we must get done once a year.

What do experts say?

Metropolis Chairperson Amira Shah says that annual body testing is a way to stay healthy. By getting the whole body checked properly once a year, we are prepared for the future and are also aware of our health.

You must get these 5 tests done:

1. Thyroid test

Many parts of the body can be affected by the imbalance of thyroid glands. It can also affect weight gain, fatigue, change in skin color and mental health. Therefore, it is important to get a thyroid test done once a year, so that you can take precautions in time.

2. Vitamin test

We should also get a multivitamin test of our body done. With the help of this test, we will be able to know whether there is any vitamin deficiency in our body or not. Especially Vitamin-D and B-12 are the most important among these.

3. Genetic disorder

Nowadays the problem of genetic body disorder has become quite common. Therefore, you should also get this test done once a year to protect yourself from genetic problems. Sometimes some genetic health issues do not occur to the parents, but the children do, in such a case this test will be beneficial for you.

4. Allergy test

If someone in the family has an allergy, which is also called family allergy, then you must get this test done. Sometimes allergies can bother children more than parents or other family members.

5. Cancer

If someone in the family has cancer, then you must get tested for cancer 1 to 2 times a year. With the help of this test, you will be able to know in time whether you have this disease or not.

