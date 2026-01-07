Most crypto stocks saw retail sentiment on Stocktwits improve as Bitcoin’s price remained above the $93,000 mark.

Strategy increased both its Bitcoin holdings and USD reserves on Monday.

Ethereum-focused Bitmine disclosed additional ETH purchases and a proposal to expand its share count.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Coinbase while maintaining a “selective” stance on other crypto-linked equities.

Crypto-linked equities traded were little changed in after-hours action Monday, with Bitcoin holding above $93,000 after the broader cryptocurrency market stabilized.

MSTR, ASST Stocks Rally On Bitcoin Buys

Shares of Strategy (MSTR) edged 0.06% lower in after-hours trade after gaining 4.81% in regular trading. The Michael Saylor-backed enterprise added 1,287 Bitcoin to its treasury on Monday, bringing its total BTC accumulation to 673,783 tokens. The company also increased its USD reserve by $62 million to $2.25 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR’s stock moved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, while chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels. It was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

Strive (ASST), on the other hand, gained 1.94% in after-hours trade after a nearly 20% gain in regular trading, following its announcement that it had added 101.8 Bitcoin to its treasury over the past month at an average cost of around $94,525 per BTC. The company currently holds around 7,626 BTC in its treasury. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ASST’s stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day as chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

BMNR Faces Share Count Vote

Bitmine Immersion Technology (BMNR), the largest corporate digital treasury for Ethereum (ETH), moved 1.29% lower in after-hours trade after a gain of nearly 7% in regular trading. Chairman Tom Lee said the company acquired 32,977 ETH in the past week, bringing its total holdings to 4.14 million ETH. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the BMNR’s stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past week, with chatter at ‘high’ levels.

Goldman Sachs Shares Its Crypto Stock Picks

Goldman Sachs adopted a “selectively constructive” outlook on brokers and crypto-related firms for 2026, projecting 10% year-over-year revenue growth. In a sector note cited by TheFly, the firm upgraded Coinbase (COIN) to ‘Buy’ and raised its price target to $303, while downgrading eToro Group (ETOR) to ‘Neutral.’ Goldman identified Robinhood (HOOD), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), and Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) as top buy-rated names.

The firm said that the potential passage of the CLARITY Act in early 2026 may be a key catalyst for tokenized equities.

COIN’s stock edged 0.18% higher in after-hours trade after a gain of 7.77% in regular trading. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the crypto exchange improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago as chatter increased to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

