CoreWeave expanded its partnership with Rescale to support AI and simulation workloads.

The companies said they are targeting demanding engineering workloads across industries including aerospace, automotive and manufacturing.

The partnership expands CoreWeave’s potential enterprise customer base beyond traditional AI model development.

The firm has received a slew of price target hikes from Wall Street over the past month.

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares rose in morning trade on Tuesday, on track to break a five-day losing streak, after the company expanded its partnership with Rescale to support artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads.

The company said Rescale, a digital engineering platform, will add CoreWeave Cloud to its ecosystem to support artificial-intelligence and simulation workloads used in product development.

The agreement gives Rescale customers in aerospace, automotive, energy, life sciences and manufacturing access to CoreWeave’s infrastructure through the CoreWeave Kubernetes Service (CKS).

CRWV stock price performance over the past 12 months on August 25 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

CRWV stock rose over 4% in morning trade, tracking a broader rally in chip and AI infrastructure stocks. The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) gained over 2.5%, while the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) edged 1% higher.



On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CoreWeave trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past week.

CoreWeave Expands AI Cloud Reach

The companies said the integration with CKS will allow Rescale customers to access CoreWeave’s AI-focused cloud infrastructure for generative AI and HPC workloads. CKS provides containerized workload orchestration along with high-performance networking and storage, which can be important for distributed simulations and AI models.

The partnership also gives CoreWeave another channel into enterprise AI workloads. “As Rescale customers move deeper into AI physics and agentic engineering workflows, the compute demands are fundamentally different from traditional simulation,” Rescale Chief Revenue Officer John Moonshower said.

The companies are also targeting engineering applications where AI and simulation increasingly overlap. Instead of using cloud infrastructure only to train AI models, customers can use the same infrastructure for simulations and other computationally intensive R&D work.

Wall Street Bullish On CRWV Stock

The Rescale expansion comes shortly after CoreWeave reported second-quarter (Q2) results, prompting several Wall Street firms to raise their price targets.

Truist analyst Arvind Ramnani raised his price target to $165 from $155 on Monday while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Ramnani expects CoreWeave’s higher pricing to largely flow through to margins in the second half of 2026, and said that shorter-duration contracts and the recontracting of previous-generation GPUs could provide additional upside.

Goldman Sachs also raised its price target to $139 from $121 earlier this month, although it maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citi raised its target to $159 from $142, while Barclays lifted its target to $105 from $90.

CoreWeave reported a loss per share of $1.03, narrower than Wall Street estimates of a $1.21 loss, according to Koyfin. Revenue came in at $2.58 billion, up 112% year-over-year and beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

Data showed that the average 12-month price target for CRWV shares is around $144, implying potential upside of over 60%. Of the 38 analysts covering the stock, 26 rate it a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while 10 recommend ‘Hold’ and 2 say ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell’.

CRWV stock has lost over 4% in the last 12 months but gained 23% this year.

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