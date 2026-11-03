CrowdStrike is expanding its Falcon platform with AI security testing, agent monitoring and new controls to stop unauthorized activity, alongside integrations with Anthropic, AWS and Lovable.

Both acquisitions are expected to close in CrowdStrike's fiscal fourth quarter of 2027, when their planned Falcon capabilities are also scheduled for general availability.

Its new AI Kill Switch, available now, allows security teams to stop rogue agents through gateway controls, block relaunches, and cut off network access.

CrowdStrike also partnered with Lovable to bring AI-built application visibility into Falcon Shield.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) on Tuesday announced agreements to acquire AI security startups Fiddler AI and Dreadnode, alongside a new AI Kill Switch designed to stop rogue artificial intelligence (AI) agents.

The acquisitions are valued at a combined $495 million, with around $400 million for Fiddler and $95 million for Dreadnode, according to The Wall Street Journal. CrowdStrike did not disclose the acquisition values in its official announcements.

The company said both transactions would be funded primarily with cash, with a portion delivered in stock, and are expected to close in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2027.

At the time of this writing, CRWD stock was up over 1% in the premarket session.

What Fiddler And Dreadnode Bring To Falcon

According to CrowdStrike's acquisition releases, Fiddler will add monitoring and explainability capabilities to Falcon, allowing enterprises to trace AI agents' decisions, tool usage, and behavior.

The technology will be offered as Falcon Observe, enabling companies to evaluate agents before deployment, detect unintended actions during operation, and maintain audit records. General availability is planned for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

Dreadnode, meanwhile, will bring automated security testing of AI models, applications and agents before deployment.

CrowdStrike said Dreadnode uses more than 100 known AI attack strategies, including prompt injection and jailbreaks, to identify weaknesses. Its findings will also feed into Falcon Guardian as security policy recommendations.

The automated testing capabilities are likewise expected to become generally available in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

CrowdStrike Introduces AI Kill Switch

CrowdStrike also announced an ‘AI Kill Switch’ within Falcon Guardian, giving authorized security administrators control over AI agents that act outside their intended instructions.

According to the company's release, the feature can stop AI agents through gateway controls, prevent them from relaunching, and revoke their access to the enterprise network. Direct termination on endpoints is planned for a later release.

The Kill Switch is available now, with administrator-triggered actions recorded in audit logs, the company said.

CrowdStrike Expands AI Security Integrations

CrowdStrike also announced an integration with Anthropic's Claude Cowork, bringing Falcon Guardian protection directly into its execution environment to detect threats and potential data exfiltration.

Separately, the company announced new Amazon Web Services (AWS) integrations, including Falcon Guardian protection through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Guardrails, targeting prompt injection and sensitive-data leakage.

CrowdStrike also partnered with Lovable to bring AI-built application visibility into Falcon Shield, helping security teams identify publicly accessible applications, sensitive-data risks and access permissions.

Retail Investors’ Sentiment Around CRWD Stock

Despite Deutsche Bank's view that the market has yet to fully appreciate AI's potential to expand the cybersecurity market, and its assessment of CrowdStrike as an industry leader, retail investors’ sentiment around CRWD stock remained ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits.

CRWD stock retail sentiment on November 3, as of 05:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, CrowdStrike share price has more than doubled, surging over 113%. By comparison, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which hold the stock, have risen nearly 37% and 21%, respectively, over this period.

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