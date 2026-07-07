H.C. Wainwright said Crinetics’ lead product Palsonify adds a meaningful commercial product and establishes endocrinology as Vertex’s fifth major business pillar.

The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Vertex with a $641 price target.

Vertex said the acquisition could eventually contribute about $5 billion in annual revenue.

Wall Street has a very favorable view of Vertex, with 23 of the 29 analysts covering the stock rating it a ‘Buy,’ according to Koyfin data

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) proposed $10 billion acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) is earning praise from Wall Street, with H.C. Wainwright calling the deal a strategic expansion that adds “a genuine fifth commercial pillar” for Vertex.

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As of this writing, VRTX stock was down 2.5% while CRNX shares surged nearly 99% to hit a record high.

Crinetics’ Lead Therapy Adds A Meaningful Product, Says Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein said the acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Vertex, according to The Fly. He believes that Crinetics’ lead product Palsonify adds a meaningful commercial product and establishes endocrinology as the company’s fifth major business pillar, alongside cystic fibrosis, hematology, pain, and renal therapies.

Palsonify is approved for treating acromegaly, a rare condition caused by excess growth hormone.

Fein maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Vertex with a $641 price target, highlighting the deal as an important step in diversifying the company's long-term revenue base. The price target represents a 24% upside potential from current levels.

Of the 29 analysts covering VRTX stock, 23 have a ‘Buy’ rating, four have a ‘Hold’ rating, and two have a ‘Sell’ rating, according to Koyfin data. The stock has a consensus 12-month price target of $549.08.

VRTX To Acquire CRNX For $85 Per Share

On Monday, Vertex announced the acquisition of Crinetics for $85 per share in cash, representing roughly a 100% premium to the stock’s closing price in the previous session. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 and will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and debt.

Vertex said the acquisition is expected to strengthen its long-term growth strategy and could eventually contribute about $5 billion in annual revenue. The company also expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted operating income by 2029.

VRTX, CRNX Sentiment Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

Retail sentiment for VRTX and CRNX on Stocktwits trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, and both stocks were among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

VRTX shares have gained around 14% so far this year, while CRNX stock has gained more than 78%.

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