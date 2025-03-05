Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Driving the surge in Credo’s earnings and revenue was the AEC (active electric cables) segment – the company said it experienced the “inflection point” that it had expected.

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of Credo Technology Group (CRDO) surged more than 7% in Tuesday’s regular trading session after the company’s third-quarter results surpassed expectations.

Credo reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25, notably higher than the expected $0.18. This is more than six times higher than Credo’s EPS of $0.04 during the year-ago period.

The company’s topline more than doubled during Q3, with revenue coming in at $135 million, beating estimates of $120.36 million. Credo posted revenue of $53.1 million during the same period in the previous year.

Over the past four quarters, Credo has beaten earnings expectations in all of them, while missing revenue estimates in one.

Driving the surge in Credo’s earnings and revenue was the AEC (active electric cables) segment – the company said it experienced the “inflection point” that it had expected.

“Going forward, we expect continued growth across our product lines and customer base as market demand for innovative connectivity solutions continues to grow,” said CEO Bill Brennan.

For Q4, Credo expects revenue to be between $155 million and $165 million – again, this is higher than the consensus estimate of $136.75 million.

Data from FinChat shows an average price target of $82.33 for Credo, implying an upside of more than 51% from Tuesday’s closing price. Multiple brokerages hiked their price targets for Credo ahead of Q3 results, stating that the surge in AI demand bodes well for the company.

Overall, there are 12 brokerage recommendations, of which seven have a ‘Buy’ rating, four have an ‘Outperform’ call, and one says ‘Hold.’

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Credo stock soared, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (87/100) territory, accompanied by a surge in message volumes.

CRDO retail sentiment.jpg CRDO sentiment and message volume March 4, 2025, as of 10 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed an opinion about Credo’s Q3 performance, adding that the stock could surge anywhere between 10% to 40% on Wednesday or by the end of the week.

Credo’s stock has fallen over 19% year-to-date, but it has more than doubled over the past year, with gains of 152%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Capricor Therapeutics’ Retail Chatter Explodes On Stocktwits After FDA Grants Priority Review For DMD Therapy

Capricor Therapeutics’ Retail Chatter Explodes On Stocktwits After FDA Grants Priority Review For DMD Therapy

Best Buy Stock Plummets As Trump Tariff Worries Outweigh Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Traders Are Buying The Dip

Best Buy Stock Plummets As Trump Tariff Worries Outweigh Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Traders Are Buying The Dip

Phillips 66 Stock In Spotlight After Elliott Nominates 7 Directors, Retail Confidence Stays Low

Phillips 66 Stock In Spotlight After Elliott Nominates 7 Directors, Retail Confidence Stays Low

Starbucks Keeps Retail Traders Bullish After Naming Nordstrom Exec Cathy Smith As New CFO

Starbucks Keeps Retail Traders Bullish After Naming Nordstrom Exec Cathy Smith As New CFO

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final shk

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final

PHOTOS Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection RBA

(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

DMK member caught trying to steal gold bangle during anti-Hindi pledge; K Annamalai shares video [WATCH] anr

DMK member caught trying to steal gold bangle during anti-Hindi pledge; K Annamalai shares video [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon