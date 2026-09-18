Credo is expanding its optical portfolio as larger AI clusters drive demand for faster, more reliable connections between computing systems.

Credo will demonstrate a 1.6T fully retimed optical module at ECOC 2026 in Málaga.

The module combines Credo’s Cardinal 802 DSP and Kfir 200G silicon photonics PIC.

Credo will also showcase 800G and 1.6T ZeroFlap optics with real-time link monitoring through PILOT.

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) will showcase new 1.6T optical connectivity technologies for AI scale-out networks at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2026.

The company targets rising bandwidth requirements across AI and cloud infrastructure. The ECOC event runs from Sept. 21 through Sept. 23 in Málaga, Spain.

The centerpiece will be a 1.6T 2xDR4 fully retimed module powered by Credo’s Cardinal 802 digital signal processor and Kfir 200G silicon photonics chip. In simple terms, the technology is designed to move increasingly large amounts of data quickly between systems inside AI data centers.

Why 1.6T Matters For AI Networks

As AI clusters add more GPUs and other computing hardware, the connections that move data between them also need to be faster. Credo’s 1.6T technology delivers 1.6 terabits of aggregate bandwidth, with the company positioning the products for AI scale-out networks where large numbers of computing systems operate together.

Credo recently introduced its 224G-based 1.6T ZeroFlap optical transceivers. Those products combine an optical DSP, the Kfir200 silicon photonics chip, and Credo’s PILOT analytics platform, which monitors connection health and helps identify fiber problems before they disrupt AI workloads.

At ECOC, Credo will also demonstrate 800G and 1.6T ZeroFlap optics with PILOT, offering real-time link-health monitoring and diagnostics to improve reliability as AI networks grow larger.

AI Infrastructure Demand Drives Credo Growth

Credo’s latest results show the broader growth accompanying its AI connectivity push. Fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue reached $479 million, up 114.7% year over year and 9.6% quarter over quarter.



CEO Bill Brennan said the company’s portfolio now covers connectivity “from millimeters to kilometers” across optical and copper solutions as AI infrastructure scales.

Credo guided fiscal second-quarter revenue to $525 million to $535 million, implying further sequential growth from the first quarter.

Retail Sentiment Around CRDO Stock

Retail sentiment around CRDO stock remained ‘neutral’ on Stocktwits.

CRDO stock retail sentiment on September 18 as of 10:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, Credo Technology shares have surged nearly 21%. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and iShares AI Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI), which hold Credo stock, have risen more than 67% and 32%, respectively, during this period.

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