Coty Stock In Spotlight As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, But Retail’s Optimistic

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago.

Coty Stock In Spotlight As Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, But Retail’s Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Coty Inc. ($COTY) were in focus on Monday as the company posted worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment stayed upbeat.

For Q2, Coty posted earnings per share of $0.11, missing Wall Street estimates of $0.21. Revenue stood at $1.67 billion, below the consensus estimates of $1.72 billion.

The Q2 sales reflected further slowing of the mass beauty market, particularly color cosmetics, together with continued headwinds in the APAC region, particularly China, Travel Retail Asia and Australia, according to a company statement. At the same time, its global fragrance market showed robust growth, with estimated sales for Coty's prestige fragrance portfolio increasing at a high single-digit percentage in the first half.

"As we are now midway through our fiscal year, it is clear that FY25 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. On the one hand, the global beauty market continues to grow at a healthy pace, even if growth has moderated off of the elevated levels of the last few years, which benefited from more material pricing increases,” said Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO.

Nabi added, “The beauty market has changed significantly since we first laid out our strategy and ambitions over 3 years ago. From a category perspective, fragrances have accelerated significantly supported by structural consumer behavior shifts, while color cosmetics is challenged by evolving channel preferences and new business models.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed into the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-11 at 2.21.20 PM.png COTY sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 10

In the second quarter, its adjusted gross margin expanded by 170 basis points year-on-year.

Coty’s portfolio of beauty brands includes  fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers with mass market products in over 120 countries and territories.

Coty stock is down 2.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DraftKings Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings Amid Friendlier Sports Betting Environment: Retail’s Upbeat

DraftKings Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings Amid Friendlier Sports Betting Environment: Retail’s Upbeat

McDonald’s Stock Rises Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Upbeat

McDonald’s Stock Rises Despite Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Upbeat

Playa Hotels Stock Surges After Hyatt’s Bid To Buy Hotel Chain For $2.6B: Retail Cheers

Playa Hotels Stock Surges After Hyatt’s Bid To Buy Hotel Chain For $2.6B: Retail Cheers

Kraft Heinz Stock Slips On Analyst Downgrade Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail's Bullish

Kraft Heinz Stock Slips On Analyst Downgrade Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail's Bullish

Gorilla Technology Stock Pops On Closure Of ATM Program: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Gorilla Technology Stock Pops On Closure Of ATM Program: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food' vkp

Bengaluru's new 'airplane' restaurant takes off; Diners say, 'great ambience, average food'

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH] NTI

Deepika Padukone interacts with students on mental well-being in Pariksha Pe Charcha [WATCH]

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha: GST slashes average tax rate to 11.3% AJR

Lower GST burden? Average tax rate falls from 15.8% to 11.3%, reveals FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system AJR

Aero India 2025: Adani Defence & DRDO introduce advanced anti-drone system

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth: Know assets, earnings of top Indian content creator ATG

Ranveer Allahbadia Net Worth: Know assets, earnings of top Indian content creator

Recent Videos

Bull Causes Chaos in Jaipur Bus, Passengers Flee for Safety | VIRAL

Bull Causes Chaos in Jaipur Bus, Passengers Flee for Safety | VIRAL

Video Icon
ARIJIT SINGH'S Top 10 Songs For LOVE Birds | Valentine Week Special

ARIJIT SINGH'S Top 10 Songs For LOVE Birds | Valentine Week Special

Video Icon
PM Modi Unveils ‘5 Pillars’ of India’s Energy Ambitions: Brilliant Minds, Economic Strength & More

PM Modi Unveils ‘5 Pillars’ of India’s Energy Ambitions: Brilliant Minds, Economic Strength & More

Video Icon
Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon