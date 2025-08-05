COTI’s privacy-on-demand tech becomes the coalition’s default confidentiality layer, letting institutions trade tokenized assets without exposing sensitive ownership data.

Thought Polymesh's (POLYX) story yesterday meant no other big named crypto would join the Tokenized Asset Coalition? I didn't either.

The Tokenized Asset Coalition (think SWIFT, but rebuilt for programmable securities) just expanded its roster by two dozen, cherry-picking from hundreds of applicants. Among the newcomers the is COTI (COTI), whose “privacy-on-demand” protocol solves one of tokenization’s ugliest friction points: institutional investors want their bond coupons and private-equity units digitized.

But they do not want every wallet address exposing their position sizes to competitors.

COTI’s tech leverages advanced garbled circuits to keep cap-table data encrypted in motion yet instantly auditable under regulator subpoena. Instead of binary public/private toggles, issuers can decide that transfer amounts are public, while beneficial ownership is masked, or vice versa.

Auditors get selective decryption keys; counterparties only see what AML statutes require. Because the computation runs off-chain and just posts proofs, the gas overhead is negligible; crucial when bond coupons settle quarterly for decades.

Why does TAC care?

The coalition already includes custodians, compliance engines, and L2 settlement rails; what it lacked was a confidentiality layer that plays nicely with all of them. Early pilot sketches are telling: a Luxembourg fund tokens shares on Polygon, trades OTC via an institutional DEX on Hedera, and uses COTI privacy circuits so that only the fund admin and regulator can match wallets to identities. Swap flow burns COTI tokens, turning privacy into a metered utility rather than a one-time feature sale.

COTI arrives with real pedigree: it contributed to an ECB digital-euro proof-of-concept, joined the Africa Tokenization Council, and inked an MoU with Aureus.Money to embed privacy in Hedera-native RWA platforms. Each deal creates cross-chain demand for the same confidentiality primitive, reinforcing network-agnostic adoption.

If TAC succeeds at its stated goal (unlocking a trillion-dollar RWA wave )COTI becomes the toll booth every regulated issuer must pay to keep sensitive data off public mempools.

For investors the model is elegant: more tokenized treasuries, credit funds, and real-estate shares mean more privacy toggles flipped, which means more COTI flow burned as circuit fees. For compliance officers, it’s the rare crypto tool that satisfies both MiCA transparency mandates and institutional secrecy instincts.

Tokenization cannot scale without selective privacy, and TAC just anointed COTI the default dial. Well, one of the default dials.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<