Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral

According to Koyfin data, Wall Street expects Coterra to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.43 and revenue of $1.40 billion.

Coterra Energy Q4 Earnings Preview: Weak Oil Prices To Dent Income, Retail’s Neutral
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Coterra Energy (CTRA) stock gained 1.9% over the past week ahead of the oil and gas producer’s fourth-quarter earnings report, which is scheduled for Monday after the bell.

According to Koyfin data, Wall Street expects Coterra to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.43 and revenue of $1.40 billion. The company failed to meet market expectations for quarterly profit in the two previous quarters.

Like its peers, Coterra’s fourth-quarter earnings are expected to take a hit from lower oil prices.

According to TheFly, Roth Mkm analysts said in a research note that there was modest downward pressure on oil prices for the remainder of 2025 due to likely supply increases from the OPEC+ producer group.

The research firm said this is expected to be largely offset by the loss of barrels in sanctioned countries like Iran and Russia.

The company had forecast its 2024 oil production to grow by 12% compared to last year on strong well performance.

U.S. oil production hit a record high in 2024 as technological advancements helped companies to drill longer wells.

In January, Coterra completed asset acquisitions worth nearly $4 billion and gained almost 49,000 acres in the Permian basin.

Ahead of the earnings, retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘neutral’ (52/100) territory from ‘bullish’(56/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘normal.’

CTRA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:18 a.m. ET on Feb. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CTRA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:18 a.m. ET on Feb. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Its peers ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, and Occidental Petroleum topped fourth-quarter profit estimates earlier.

Over the past year, Coterra stock has gained 12.2%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

Dollar General Stock Gains Attention With New Distribution Center: Retail Traders Turn Optimistic

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

ONEOK Q4 Earnings Preview: Analysts Say Execution To Be Driver Of Stock Performance, Retail Stays Bullish

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

H&E Equipment Services Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Stays Ecstatic

H&E Equipment Services Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Stays Ecstatic

Recent Stories

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon