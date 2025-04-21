Investors are drifting towards companies that sell essential goods like groceries and household supplies, betting they will hold up better than other sectors amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gained 1.9%, continuing its ascent from the previous week. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY), which tracks stocks of car makers to electronics resellers, fell 2.3%.

Here are the key consumer stocks that gained and lost the most last week:

Gainers:

Dollar Tree (retail investors' sentiment on Stocktwits: Bullish) shares rose 9.8% last week, following a key signal. DLTR CFO Stewart Glendinning bought shares worth $1.24 million.

Philip Morris International (sentiment: Bullish) climbed 6%, boosting their year-to-date gain to 35.6% — among the strongest in S&P 500 (SPX). Bank of America reaffirmed its 'Buy' rating and called PM a key defensive stock.

Ralf Lauren (sentiment: Neutral) shares rose 4.3% following analyst actions. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to 'Overweight', citing RL's global diversification and pricing power. Citi reaffirmed its 'Neutral' rating on shares.

Losers:

Amazon.com (sentiment: Bearish) shares fell 6.6%, erasing most of the gains from the previous week, driven by Trump's tariff pause. BMO Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price targets on shares due to reduced visibility on AMZN business.

Williams-Sonoma (sentiment: Bearish) shares 5.6% after analyst actions. Wedbush, in a sector-wide note, said WSH faces tariff pressure due to its heavy reliance on Asian imports. Citi and Evercore ISI cut the price target of shares.

Starbucks (sentiment: Bullish) shares slipped 4.6% last week, as its ongoing turnaround efforts have yet to win over analysts. Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Stifle lowered their price target on SBUX as part of a cautionary stance for restaurant stocks.

