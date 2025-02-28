Constellation Brands Stock Dips As Wall Street Frets Over Beer Business, But Retail Finds Confidence In Buffett’s Backing

Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $202

Constellation Brands Stock Dips As Wall Street Frets Over Beer Business, But Retail Finds Confidence In Buffett’s Backing
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) fell more than 2% on Thursday as the Corona beer maker received another analyst downgrade, but retail sentiment stayed upbeat.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $202, reduced from $220, the Fly reported.

According to the firm, although the company’s  "already compressed" valuation "looks reasonable," there are concerns about beer growth in the long term. The analyst also noted that falling demand for alcohol consumption from the younger generation, rise of cannabis use, and muted category growth were factors behind the downgrade.

Constellation’s stock, along with several other alcohol and spirit companies, came under pressure recently after the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory linking cancer to alcohol consumption.

According to a recent Gallup poll, in the past two decades, consumers under 30 have been less inclined to drink alcohol at all. Only about 62% of adults under 35 reported they drank, down from 72% two decades ago from 2021 to 2023, Business Insider reported citing the poll.

Trump tariffs also weigh on Mexican imports. Constellation’s Mexican beer brands, Corona and Modelo, are widely expected to take a hit as a result.

Last week, Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $200, down from $245, following the imposition of 25% of tariffs on all Mexican imports. Constellation's multiple also reflected uncertainty from tariff risk exposure and weaker sales momentum.

Constellation could see a potential $3.00-3.75 hit to fiscal 2026 earnings per share EPS if the tariffs lasted a full fiscal year, according to the firm, noting that potential pricing and volume headwinds make it difficult to precisely estimate.

Reaction on Stocktwits to the downgrade was muted, with sentiment remaining in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone. Message volume was in the ‘normal’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-28 at 6.53.14 AM.png STZ sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 27 as of 8:30 pm ET

One user was optimistic given Warren Buffet’s recent investment in the company.

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway recently bought 5.6 million shares worth about $1.24 billion in the beer and wine maker.

Constellation stock is down nearly 22% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SoundHound AI Stock Rallies After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q4: Retail Turns Bullish

SoundHound AI Stock Rallies After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q4: Retail Turns Bullish

Cisco Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Citi On Nvidia's Strong Q4: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Cisco Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Citi On Nvidia's Strong Q4: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Most Retailers Expect Super Micro To Surge On Potentially Strong Institutional Interest - Stock Plunges As Nasdaq Compliance Euphoria Fades

Most Retailers Expect Super Micro To Surge On Potentially Strong Institutional Interest - Stock Plunges As Nasdaq Compliance Euphoria Fades

Bitcoin Slumps Below $85K Dragging Crypto Fear Index To 3-Year Low – Analyst Still Sees $200K Ahead

Bitcoin Slumps Below $85K Dragging Crypto Fear Index To 3-Year Low – Analyst Still Sees $200K Ahead

ROOT Stock Surges 29% After Company’s Q4 Earnings Shatter Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s Elated

ROOT Stock Surges 29% After Company’s Q4 Earnings Shatter Wall Street Estimates: Retail’s Elated

Recent Stories

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys coffee date in Dubai- Fans react [PHOTOS] NTI

Ravindra Jadeja enjoys coffee date in Dubai– Fans react [PHOTOS]

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: 'A true legend whose legacy will live on' NTI

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman: ‘A true legend whose legacy will live on’

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto february 28 2025

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 28: Crime Branch nabs absconding Pune rape accused

Bipasha Basu spotted without makeup, faces trolls over weight and aging looks [PHOTOS] NTI

Bipasha Basu spotted without makeup, faces trolls over weight and aging looks [PHOTOS]

Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway anr

Kerala: Three including woman, two children found dead on railway tracks near Ettumanoor; probe underway

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon