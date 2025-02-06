ConocoPhillips Tops Q4 Earnings On Strong Oil Production: Retail’s Unswayed

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.98 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a Wall Street estimate of $1.83 per share.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

ConocoPhillips (COP) stock was on the retail radar after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.98 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with an analyst estimate of $1.83 per share, according to FinChat data.

The oil and gas producer’s quarterly revenue of $14.74 billion also beat average analysts’ estimate of $14.22 billion.

Its fourth-quarter production rose 14.8% to 2.18 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), aided by strong output from the Permian basin.

During the fourth quarter, the company began production from Nuna in Alaska and the Bohai Phase 5 project in China.

According to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration projections, U.S. oil production likely hit a new record in 2024, as technological advancements have helped producers raise their output by drilling longer.

The firm’s total average realized price fell 10% to $52.37 per boe, as a fall in oil prices offset an uptick in production.

ConocoPhillips expects 2025 production to average between 2.34 million to 2.38 million boe/d, which includes a 20,000 boe/d impact from planned maintenance.

During the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips completed its $22.5 billion deal to buy Marathon Oil, which would help boost its 2025 production.

The Houston-based oil producer projected capital expenditures of about $12.9 billion this year.

The company set a target of $10 billion for shareholder returns in 2025. In 2024, it spent $9.1 billion on buybacks and dividends.

The stock was marginally down in morning trade.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into ‘neutral’ (45/100) territory from ‘bearish’(42/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

COP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:36 a.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits COP’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:36 a.m. ET on Feb. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

In January, larger peer Exxon Mobil had topped Wall Street estimates while Chevron’s profit fell short.

Over the past year, ConocoPhillips shares have fallen 9.9%.

