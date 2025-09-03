According to a Reuters report, employees received an internal email this morning that included a video message from CEO Ryan Lance outlining the plans.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is reportedly preparing to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, with an official announcement expected Thursday.

According to a Reuters report, employees received an internal email this morning that included a video message from CEO Ryan Lance outlining the plans. A company town hall is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, where the announcement is expected to be made.

