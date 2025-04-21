synopsis
Financial services company Comerica’s first quarter report was in the spotlight on Monday morning after earnings surpassed Wall Street estimates, but revenue failed to meet expectations.
First-quarter (Q1) revenue stood at $829 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $837 million. However, earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.25, beating an analyst estimate of $1.13.
Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 5% year-over-year (YoY) to $575 million during the quarter.
Non-interest income rose 8% YoY to $254 million during the quarter.
On a sequential basis, Comerica clarified that excluding the impact of a $19 million loss related to repositioning the securities portfolio in fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, non-interest income decreased $15 million, which included decreases of $5 million in capital markets income, $3 million in card fees and smaller declines in other categories.
Net income rose 25% YoY to $172 million during the quarter.
Net interest margin (NIM) rose 12 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 3.18%.
Sequentially, Comerica reported a $1 million decline in provision for credit losses to $20 million during the quarter. Asset quality improved with non-performing assets decreasing $7 million to $301 million.
CEO Curtis C. Farmer said that stronger-than-expected non-interest-bearing balances and proactive deposit pricing strategies offset the impact of muted loan demand.
“The increase in non-interest income reflected the fourth quarter 2024 loss related to our securities repositioning. Credit quality remained a competitive strength as migration was manageable, and net charge-offs remained low,” he added.
Comerica shares have declined by nearly 14% in 2025 and are up 0.65% over the past 12 months.
