The telecom and media giant is planning layoffs in its connectivity and platforms, Reuters reported.

Retail investor sentiment for Comcast remained resilient on Stocktwits following a report suggesting imminent layoffs at the media giant, just over a month before the company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the telecom and media company plans to cut jobs at its largest unit, connectivity and platforms. Starting in January, Comcast will remove a layer between the corporate and regional offices to streamline management and reduce headcount.

The unit includes Comcast's Xfinity internet, mobile, and pay television businesses, as well as the Sky brand across Europe. The report did not include the number of jobs affected.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CMCSA remained in the 'bullish' zone late Sunday, although the score had dropped a notch from the day prior.

CMCSA sentiment and message volume as of September 21 | Source: Stocktwits

Comcast shares have fallen sharply recently. The stock is down 7% so far this month, and 13.6% year-to-date.

The reported restructuring comes as the company tries to revive its struggling broadband division, which has been losing subscribers to wireless rivals like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Among other issues, Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of certain news outlets and hosts he sees as hostile, and has threatened to revoke the licenses of broadcast TV stations.

The President has spoken out against Comcast's NBC, particularly some of the news coverage on MSNBC, and is pushing for the cancellation of the long-running The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Last week, Comcast said it would release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, before markets open. Management will hold a conference call with investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The call will be webcast live on Comcast's investor relations site, with a replay available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Consensus estimates predict that Comcast's Q3 earnings per share will dip slightly to $1.11 from $1.12 in the year-ago period, with revenue expected to decline to $30.78 billion from $32.07 billion in the same period.

