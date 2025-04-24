The FDA and food industry currently have an "understanding", not an agreement, for phasing out artificial colorants, the regulator said.

The U.S. food regulator reportedly said it plans to phase out artificial dyes in foods by the end of next year, a change that will affect several food and drinks companies, from PepsiCo (PEP) to WK Kellogg (KLG).

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration said it is phasing out petroleum-based synthetic dyes used in sodas, chips, and candy after years of backlash.

As of Tuesday, the FDA and the food industry do not have a formal agreement to remove artificial dyes; instead, they have "an understanding," Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said, according to CNBC.

"These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children's health and development. That era is coming to an end. We're restoring gold-standard science, applying common sense, and beginning to earn back the public's trust," Kennedy said in an official statement.

Supporters argue that artificial colorants pose health risks, while the industry counters that such claims lack solid scientific evidence.

As of writing, "food dye ban" was a trending phrase on Google Search in the U.S.

The FDA is taking several actions, including setting a national standard and timeline for the food industry to transition from petroleum-based food dyes to natural alternatives, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said.

Makary cited a Lancet study, which concluded that artificial colors in the diet result in increased hyperactivity.

In the coming weeks, the agency is also initiating a process to revoke the authorization of synthetic food colorings, including those not in production.

Consumer pressure has previously prompted some food companies to remove artificial dyes without regulatory action.

Kraft Heinz, for instance, switched to natural colors in its mac and cheese in 2015.

However, not all changes lasted — General Mills (GIS) reintroduced artificially colored Trix in 2017 after customers rejected the duller, naturally dyed version.

